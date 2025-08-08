Harbour Investments Inc. Has $162,000 Stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $29,519,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IonQ by 439.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after buying an additional 698,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IonQ by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 688,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after buying an additional 569,061 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in IonQ by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 416,517 shares during the period. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 77.4% in the first quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after buying an additional 335,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.54. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 87.77% and a negative net margin of 885.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $59,787,628.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,836.97. The trade was a 79.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 6,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $292,877.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,594.46. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,191,850 shares of company stock worth $360,519,930. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

