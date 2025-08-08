Harbour Investments Inc. Has $166,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

