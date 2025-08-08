Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,694,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,916,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,322,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,865,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.7568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

