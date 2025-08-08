Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 3.79% of Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period.

Shares of THNR opened at $21.91 on Friday. Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and a PE ratio of 24.31.

The Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (THNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the VettaFi Weight Loss Drug index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets that manufacture and enable GLP-1 agonist pharmaceutical businesses. THNR was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

