Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $164,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,686 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 126,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.1441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

