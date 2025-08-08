Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $181.49 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.52 and a 12 month high of $193.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

