Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 1,748 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 164.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 674,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 13.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of AOCT stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026

