Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $31.42 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. Wall Street Zen lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

