Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Value ETF (NYSEARCA:TVAL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Value ETF (NYSEARCA:TVAL – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Value ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Value ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 679,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 211,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Value ETF by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

T. Rowe Price Value ETF Price Performance

TVAL opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $460.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

T. Rowe Price Value ETF Company Profile

