Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ventas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 179,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $12,819,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 159.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. This trade represents a 49.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,391 shares of company stock valued at $24,809,760. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.