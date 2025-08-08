Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.