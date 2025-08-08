Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,454,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 488,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 443,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $92.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

