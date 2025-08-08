Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPXI stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3479 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

