Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,217 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 1.28% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 12,968.4% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 25,440.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSEP opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (KSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

