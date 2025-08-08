Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 117,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $131.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

