Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 183 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,082 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 84,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

