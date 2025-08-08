Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,498 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 76,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000.

Shares of BATS:FCPI opened at $47.01 on Friday. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

