Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1063 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

