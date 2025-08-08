Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 364 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 14,828,700.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 2,690.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 520,371 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,699,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,785,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JBND opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $55.06.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

