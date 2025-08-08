Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 52 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $347.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $351.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.39 and its 200-day moving average is $322.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

