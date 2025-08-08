Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 536 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,507,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

