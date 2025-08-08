Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 126,793 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBXG opened at $14.71 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

