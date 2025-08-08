Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMOP. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

