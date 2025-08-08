Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

HNGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hinge Health from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hinge Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE HNGE opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.19. Hinge Health has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNGE. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,089,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the second quarter valued at about $828,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the second quarter worth about $346,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

