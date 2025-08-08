Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hinge Health from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hinge Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Hinge Health stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19. Hinge Health has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

