HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,733 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in HP by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

