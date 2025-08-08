Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BATS:ZDEK opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

