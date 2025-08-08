Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 119,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 53.0% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of BATS IJUN opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 million and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

