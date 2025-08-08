Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Integer were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Integer
In other news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,856.78. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Integer
Integer Stock Performance
Shares of ITGR opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.86. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $146.36.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integer Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.