iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4318 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

