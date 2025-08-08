iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 129,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,735,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

