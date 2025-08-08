Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 140,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,381,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

