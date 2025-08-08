Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 9,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

