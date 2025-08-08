John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $14.61 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

