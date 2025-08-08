Jones Trading Has Lowered Expectations for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Stock Price

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jones Trading from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jones Trading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
