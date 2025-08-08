JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $71.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on Trex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

NYSE:TREX opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. Trex has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,404 shares of company stock worth $333,842. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Trex by 35,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 16.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

