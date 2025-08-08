JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $52.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

Get Toast alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Toast

Toast Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TOST opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 2.01. Toast has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,458.40. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $3,131,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,643.60. This represents a 27.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,054 shares of company stock worth $20,432,166. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Toast by 862.1% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.