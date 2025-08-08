JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPSE stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $478.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

