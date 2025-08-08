JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,391,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2,881.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 168,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 176,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4%

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.