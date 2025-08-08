KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in KBR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KBR by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

KBR Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

