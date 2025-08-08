KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock Price

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 94.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 48,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 65,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.