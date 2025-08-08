KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605,470 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 123,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 44.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,149 shares of company stock worth $2,821,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.6%

KEY opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -1,171.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

