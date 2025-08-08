Large Cap Stocks To Research – August 6th

Tesla, Advanced Micro Devices, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Apple, Palantir Technologies, and Amazon.com are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion, reflecting their large size and established market presence. These firms tend to have more stable earnings, lower volatility and often pay regular dividends. Because of their financial strength and industry leadership, large-caps are generally viewed as lower-risk investments suitable for conservative, long-term portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.53 on Wednesday, reaching $320.25. 62,232,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,065,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 184.75, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.49. Tesla has a 52-week low of $191.48 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $11.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.20. 117,086,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,541,699. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.94.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.84. 100,284,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,506,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $567.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,514,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,917,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.31. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.63.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $11.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.28. The stock had a trading volume of 73,706,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,143,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,614,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,584,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.60. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $180.58. The stock has a market cap of $419.39 billion, a PE ratio of 592.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,557,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,049,855. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.96. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

