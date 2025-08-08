Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $292.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.32 and a 1-year high of $405.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.43.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.60.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

