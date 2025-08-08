Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE LPX opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

