LPL Financial LLC Acquires 361,487 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1,556.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,813,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after buying an additional 2,643,198 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1,588.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 346,300 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 4.9%

SILJ stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.33. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.