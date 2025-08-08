LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after buying an additional 80,691 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,023,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.17 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.