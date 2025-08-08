LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,108 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,955,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

