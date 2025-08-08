LPL Financial LLC Buys 26,604 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in CDW by 906.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,411,000 after buying an additional 1,823,788 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in CDW by 17,349.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,874 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $105,705,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $74,908,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CDW by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,596,000 after acquiring an additional 378,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $161.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.50 and a 200 day moving average of $175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Corporation has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $231.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.