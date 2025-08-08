LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,020.29. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

